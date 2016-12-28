Island deaf to benefit from Lynn’s gig in Bristol

A DEAF Islander has raised more than £1,400 for The Bridge and a sensory room at Rouge Bouillon School.

Lynn Stewart-Taylor (40) organised Sign Gigs Live in Bristol, where she now lives, which was attended by more than 400 people.

Her friends Lucy Barron and Claire Sloan helped her to organise the event.

A number of singers and comedians performed at the event, which was the second the 40-year-old has organised for charity. The total amount raised on the night was £1,476, which will be split equally between The Bridge and the sensory room.

She wanted to donate half the money to the sensory room in memory of her aunt, Hannah Johnson, who died of ovarian cancer five years ago and who the room is named after.

Miss Stewart-Taylor, who has been deaf since birth, said she wanted to raise money for The Bridge because they offer help to deaf people.

And she decided to donate money to Rouge Bouillon because she if a former pupil.

