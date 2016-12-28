facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Co-op Santa recall

Co-op recall chocolate Santas over battery fears

ISLANDERS who have purchased a £1 chocolate Santa from the Co-op are asked to return them, as they may contain batteries.

The supermarket have recalled thousands of the treat across the UK after two incidents where batteries were found inside the hollow chocolate.

 

 

 

