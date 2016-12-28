Co-op Santa recall
ISLANDERS who have purchased a £1 chocolate Santa from the Co-op are asked to return them, as they may contain batteries.
The supermarket have recalled thousands of the treat across the UK after two incidents where batteries were found inside the hollow chocolate.
JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC dailySubscribe to our Newsletter
Comments for: "Co-op Santa recall"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.