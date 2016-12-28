facebook icon twitter icon
Citizens Advice deals with holiday stress

AIG_8545
Malcolm Ferey: ‘There is help available in all sorts of forms. If we can’t help, we can put people in touch with those who can.’

JERSEY’S Citizens Advice is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year, with relationship stress and pressure to spend over the holiday season to blame.

Enquiries to the service about relationships are predicted to peak in January and, when the bills start to come in in the weeks that follow, so are those relating to personal finances.

However, the organisation’s chief executive, Malcolm Ferey, said that support would always be available from the service. And he has reminded Islanders to always consider how children might be affected by their parents’ problems.

Mr Ferey said: ‘There are two issues that are particularly prevalent in the downtime following Christmas. One can be financial stress when people realise that they have perhaps overspent and are concerned there will be a stretch between pay-days.

Citizens Advice can be contacted by calling 724942 or by emailing advice@cab.org.je

 

 

