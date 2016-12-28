facebook icon twitter icon
Christmas gift that could save the life of a stranger

Tom Cowsill who donated stem cells pictured with his son Federico (2)
Tom Cowsill, pictured with his son Federico (2)

AN Islander has given the gift of stem cells this Christmas – potentially saving the life of a person he may never meet.

While most other people finished wrapping their gifts and shopping for last-minute purchases, Tom Cowsill was undergoing a procedure to donate his stem cells to help a stranger who has a blood or bone marrow disease.

Mr Cowsill (30), who lives in Trinity, joined the Anthony Nolan bone marrow register around six years ago after reading an article in the JEP about someone who had donated stem cells.

He heard nothing more until earlier this year, when he received an unexpected phone call.

Full story in Wednesday's JEP.

 

 

 

