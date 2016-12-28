Card to help disabled to communicate more easily

A NEW card has been launched to improve the lives of disabled Islanders who find it hard to communicate with members of the public.

The Connect card was originally aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for anyone who suffers with a condition or disability that affects their ability to interact with people.

However, it is also hoped that they will be useful in bars, at the hospital and when travelling by public transport.

The project is a collaboration between the States of Jersey and many of the Island’s disability charities, including Les Amis, Jersey Mencap, Autism Jersey and EYECAN.

