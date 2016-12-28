Buffy actor celebrates return of Mr Bronx

A BRITISH actor who appeared in the hit 1990s series Buffy the Vampire Slayer has joined Islanders in celebrating the decision to reunite Mr Bronx the dog with his owners.

The family pet was seized by Customs and held for months at the Jersey Animals Shelter, with the Petty Debts Court eventually ruling it to be a pitbull-type – which it is illegal to import into the Island.

However, Mr Bronx was reunited with his owners, the Gomes family, last week as long as ‘strict conditions’ are observed.

Anthony Head, who played Buffy’s mentor, Rupert Giles, in the American series, joined the fight to save the dog in November and tweeted a link to a petition which campaigners launched following the court’s ruling.

Upon hearing the news of Mr Bronx’s return home, Mr Head said: ‘Wonderful outcome for Mr Bronx and his family. We couldn’t be happier. Well done to all involved for recognising that the true measure of a dog cannot be determined by a length of tape.’

