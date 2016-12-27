Three-year ban for ‘spinning’ drink-driver

A WOMAN who does not hold a driving licence drove a car in circles around a public car park while she was at least three times over the drink-drive limit, a court has heard.

As a result of her actions in the gravel car park at Portelet Lane, by the Portelet pub, the 38-year-old of Raleigh Avenue, was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and was banned from driving for three years.

At a recent hearing in the Magistrate’s Court, Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu told her that she had been ‘very close to going to prison’ and that these were very serious offences.

The defendant admitted a drink-drive charge and to taking and driving away a car without the consent of the owner and driving without insurance.

The court heard from Centenier Michel Bougeard that a member of the public watched as Bromley got into the vehicle in the car park at about 6.15 pm on 16 October.

