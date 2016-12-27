facebook icon twitter icon
Community service for driving 70 mph in town

The court heard from police legal adviser Susie Sharpe that a member of the public contacted police having seen the incident.

TWO motorists drove their black BMWs at ‘ridiculous’ speeds up to 70 mph on a town road on a Sunday afternoon just as three pedestrians with a pram were stepping off a crossing, a court has heard.

The two men were banned from driving when they appeared in the Magistrate’s Court recently.

The court was told that the incident had occurred at a ‘particularly inappropriate place’, on the stretch of road that runs from Gloucester Street to the Tunnel, near to Liberation Square, at around 3.15 pm on 3 April.

In sentencing, Relief Magistrate Sarah Fitz said that the two men were driving at the ‘most ridiculous’ speeds.

Both men were ordered to complete 70 hours of community service and to retake their driving test when their disqualification ends.

 

