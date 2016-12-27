facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Chilly dip anyone?

17018800
All smiles at Havre des Pas pool for the Jersey Swimming Club’s festive swim (17016795) Pictures: ROB CURRIE

As the majority of Islanders opened up their presents on Christmas morning, wrapped up in dressing gowns and slippers, hundreds of swimmers stripped off into shorts, swimsuits and bikinis and braved the winter chill to take a festive dip.

See more Christmas swim pictures in Tuesday's JEP.

 

 

 

