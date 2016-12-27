facebook icon twitter icon
Bumper festive trading season for local retailers

Constable Crowcroft was less than positive about the controversial Arctic Village. He said he believes in trying new things but warned that the attraction at the Weighbridge would have to change if it were to return next year.

RETAILERS in Jersey are reporting a bumper season of festive trading – and with thousands of shoppers expected in town today for the traditional post-Christmas sales they hope that will only get better.

Black Friday and late-night shopping are said to have contributed to positive pre-Christmas sales for retailers in St Helier, business owners have said.

With many shops due to reopen today, St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft said town had been ‘vibrant and buzzing’ in the run-up to the big day this year.

He also praised the opening of new clothing giant USC, which helped to fill the void left by the closure of BHS in April.

He also hinted at the idea of an open-air Christmas Market returning to the Royal Square in 2017.

 

 

 

 

