All unwanted gifts can help earthquake victims in Nepal

FROM toiletries you don’t want and chocolates you don’t need to gifts that just aren’t to your taste, Islanders with unwanted Christmas presents are being encouraged to donate them to help homeless families in Nepal.

Jersey Side by Side has launched this year’s appeal for donations to The Big Gift Sale, which takes place in February.

The disaster emergency relief charity has raised thousands of pounds for people whose homes have been devastated by natural disasters in recent years. And now it is hoping to add to that total with its latest sale at Fort Regent on 5 February.

Gifts can be left in designated bins at parish halls across the Island from 4 January, as well as at Co-op Grand Marché in St Helier.

All the money raised at the sale will be used to support people suffering from leprosy in Nepal whose homes were destroyed when a devastating earthquake hit the country last year.

The charity has already funded five homes.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily