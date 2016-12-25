Storm not expected

WITH grey skies and mild conditions forecast it looks likely that the Island will escape the severe storms expected to hit other parts of the British Isles.

The UK Met Office issued its second official storm warning of this winter, for Storm Barbara, on Thursday, as strong gale-force south to south-westerly winds, gusting up to 90 mph, were predicted to hit the north of the country overnight.

However, Jersey Met forecaster Peter Munns said they were not expecting any effects on the Island’s weather from the storm, which was concentrated over Northern Ireland, Scotland and the north of England.

From Boxing Day, he added, cooler and clearer weather is expected to move in, leading to sunny periods.

Mr Munns and his colleagues will be on duty throughout the holidays, keeping an eye on the weather and providing essential forecasts for air traffic, shipping and the emergency services.