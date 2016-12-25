Chinese on the curriculum for Island schoolchildren

TEN primary-school children have passed an assessment in Chinese – the first of its kind in Jersey.

The children all took a youth Chinese test (YCT) with ThinkChinese and passed the assessment with flying colours. One student received full marks and another scored 195 out of 200.

Two secondary-school students also took a HSK assessment, which is a Chinese proficiency test for adults, and both passed with distinction.

It was only the second time ThinkChinese has organised Mandarin assessments in Jersey. Mandarin is the most widely spoken language in the world and the owner of ThinkChinese, Briony Sun, said it was important that as many children in the Island had the opportunity to learn the language.