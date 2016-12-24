Ministers’ failings are good for ‘opposition’ party, says Deputy

THE Island’s only political party has ‘laid the groundwork’ for a successful 2017 – partly due to the ‘terrible job’ being done by the Council of Ministers, its chairman says.

Reform Jersey chairman Deputy Sam Mézec said that during the past year the party had seen more successes in the States Chamber than in 2015. He added that its membership was now approaching 300.

Deputy Mézec pointed to the success of a proposition which stopped plans to introduce a lower minimum wage for those under the age of 25, as well as the protest against building the new hospital on the People’s Park as among the successes. The park was eventually removed from consideration as a potential site.

He said: ‘It is sad in a way that the worse the government does, the more an opposition party thrives. We don’t want the government doing a terrible job. In an ideal world they would have done a such a good job that Reform Jersey would be redundant, but they haven’t.’