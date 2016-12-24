Baby whose life was saved is back home in time for Christmas

A BABY whose life was saved by the quick actions of doctors and nurses at the Hospital is home for Christmas.

And, in an effort to show her appreciation for all that the unit did for her family during such a traumatic time, Kanen West’s mother, Cheyenne O’Connor (23), has now been fundraising for the Special Care Baby Unit.

Kanen, who is now almost four months old, was rushed to the unit after being delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, leaving him unable to breathe. He was resuscitated and taken to the unit, where he spent a week being monitored by doctors and nurses.

Miss O’Connor, who has another son, Tommy (3), said that she and Kanen’s father, Eddy West (31), felt like they had to wait ‘hours and hours’ to meet their son after he was delivered.

‘Kanen’s heart rate dropped rapidly [before delivery] and he started getting stressed out. I was prepared for theatre but they managed to break my waters and get Kanen out very quickly,’ she said.

‘We were very grateful for this, as we were told afterwards that if he hadn’t come out right, then we wouldn’t have been so lucky.

‘But he came out. He unfortunately had the cord around his neck and was blue and not breathing.’