More people ‘are now happy to talk about gender issues’

gender
David Bras of the Jersey Youth Service and Sue Fernandes of the Youth Enquiry Service are helping more people to discuss issues of sexuality, helped by awareness raised by the Pride parade (right) organised by equality charity Liberate Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (16984416)

AN increase in the number of young people seeking advice on gender-related issues is a positive sign that the community feels more comfortable discussing LGBTQ matters, a youth worker says.

The comment comes after it was reported nationally that the NSPCC helpline Childline had received an average of eight calls a day over a 12-month period covering 2015 and 2016 about gender-identity issues – more than double the number it received during the previous 12 months.

Calls ranged from anxiety about ‘coming out’ to parents, experiences of transphobic bullying and mental distress caused by long delays in receiving medical treatment.

Childline received calls from children as young as 11, who said that their biological sex did not meet their gender identity. However, the service does not keep records on the number of children and teenagers from the Channel Islands who contact the service.

David Bras, the lead youth worker on the LGBTQ project for Jersey’s Youth Service, said: ‘There has been an increase, but it is because people are feeling more comfortable about being able to speak about it.'

