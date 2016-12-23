Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve

A British actor who appeared in the hit 1990s series Buffy the Vampire Slayer has praised Islanders who fought for the release of pitbull-type dog Mr Bronx.

Antony Head, who played Buffy’s mentor, Rupert Giles, in the American series, said it was 'wonderful' the dog, which was seized by Customs in February for being a pitbull - a type banned in Jersey without a licence, had been allowed home for Christmas.

Last month the actor, who has also appeared in The Inbetweeners Movie, The Iron Lady – about the life of Margaret Thatcher – Lady Chatterley’s Lover and on stage in Little Britain Live, joined the fight to save Mr Bronx by tweeting a link to a petition addressed to the Home Affairs Minister.

He said on Friday: 'Wonderful outcome for Mr Bronx and his family. We couldn’t be happier. Well done to all involved for recognising that the true measure of a dog cannot be determined by a length of tape'.

