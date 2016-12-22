Islander in Berlin as truck attacker struck

A FORMER Hautlieu student working in Berlin has described the city’s ‘sombre’ mood following Monday’s attack in the capital which left 12 dead.

Matt Kaye (21), who is in the city on a year-long placement as part of his degree course, was a short distance away from the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church Christmas Market when a truck ploughed into the stalls, knocking down dozens of shoppers.

He was celebrating at a riverside restaurant at his work’s Christmas party on Monday and said that many diners’ phones began ringing after the incident and that people were on edge after hearing about the attack.

Mr Kaye, who had visited the Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market several times in the days before the terrorist struck, said: ‘I had been at the exact spot on Thursday where the truck had come to a standstill. At the restaurant, people’s phones started going and everyone started being a bit agitated. You can still feel it is sombre and people are on edge, but I don’t think you can worry too much about these things – it is such a big city.’