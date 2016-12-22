20,000 parcels delivered in a day as festive fever peaks

AS many Islanders begin to wind down before Christmas, Jersey Post are in overdrive and yesterday, on one of their busiest days of the year, delivered more than 20,000 parcels.

More than 200 postal workers were kept busy around the huge Jersey Post headquarters at Rue Des Prés yesterday, making sure parcels, letters and even surfboards were all delivered in time for the big day.

An extra 40 staff are employed over the festive period and this week they are expected to handle more than 100,000 parcels. The sorting office is a hive of activity between 5 am and 10 am, with posties making sure every letter and package is stamped and placed in the correct cubbyhole to be loaded into the relevant van.

By midday everyone is out on their rounds.

Making sure everything runs as smoothly as possible is director of operations, Andy Jehan, who is working his 38th Christmas for the company.

He said: ‘It is sad that people don’t take the time and trouble to keep in touch with other people via letters but it’s not a trend in Jersey that we will be able to stop. We have to embrace technology to continue our business.

‘People have a lot more trust now and will order high-value household goods and things like surfboards and bikes.

‘If people have children and busy lives then they are going to be much more likely to order goods online, rather than walking up and down the high street.’

The postal workers will deliver right up until Christmas Eve, but Mr Jehan says due to the weather, things do not always run on time.