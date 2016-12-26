Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration

Former St Michael's student Henry Cavill has posted an ambiguous photo of him and superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on social media fueling speculation the two could be working on a film together.

Mr Cavill is famed for his role as DC Comics' superhero Superman while Mr Johnson, who famously portrayed WWE wrestler The Rock and starred in the Fast and Furious franchise, is due to play super villain Black Adam, also a DC Comics character, in an upcoming film.

But writing on social media Cavill, who is an ambassador for the Durrell Wildlife Trust, fuelled speculation they may be seen on screen together in the future.

Together with a picture of the two men sharing a drink, Mr Cavill wrote: 'Merry Christmas and a happy New Year from Superman and Black Adam Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Today we drink like gentleman and come together as friends. We're excited for what the future brings. #DangerousGentleman #DCWorldsWillCollide #Superman.'

More stories: VIDEO: Superman Cavill takes bat under his cape

Henry Cavill's new Superman trailer revealed - watch the video here

Is this the best Henry Cavill picture yet?

Superfan flies in to learn more about Henry's home - see pictures from Cavill's day at the rugby