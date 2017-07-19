DJ battling cancer sets up appeal page to raise £25,000 for treatment abroad

A DJ and pioneer of the rave scene is appealing for help to raise £25,000 for cancer treatment in the Czech Republic.

Nicky Holloway is asking for donations to pay for proton beam therapy after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March.

The DJ from London was inspired by the party scene on Ibiza in the 1980s and along with Paul Oakenfold, Johnny Walker and Danny Rampling went on to influence British dance music.

He said did not have the funds necessary to pay for the treatment in the Czech Republic, which he said was more advanced than what was available on the NHS.

The 54-year-old appealed on a gofundme page for £25,000 and by Wednesday lunchtime it had reached more than £19,600.

He wrote: "Unfortunately I no longer have that kind of money sitting around so as much as it hurts my pride I'm going to have to listen to other people's advice for a change and ask for help which is without doubt the hardest thing I have ever had to do but needs must, as they say."

He added: "I really need your help people I did not see this one coming, I can promise you one thing though and that is the mother of all thank you parties once it is all taken care off."

His page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/nickyholloway