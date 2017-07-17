Doctor Who: Papers react to Jodie Whittaker as first female Time Lord

Debate swirling around the latest transformation of television's most celebrated Time Lord has been captured across Britain's national newspapers.

Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker charted new territory for time-travel drama Doctor Who by becoming the first woman to portray its title character.

Her appointment was welcomed by papers including the Daily Mirror, which ran her picture beneath the headline "About Time, Lord".

A similar pun was employed by The Times, which topped its coverage with "It's about time..." to hail the choice of Whittaker, adding: "Doctor Who has finally travelled to modern times and regenerated as a woman."

Support was also forthcoming from The Guardian, which described the remoulding of one of the BBC's flagship characters as "offering exciting new possibilities".

Other red-tops decided to focus instead on the raunchier roles played by the 13th Doctor prior to taking up the coveted sonic screwdriver.

The Sun published a screenshot of nude scenes in which Whittaker had appeared - from 2006 movie Venus - under the headline "Time-travel fave gets a Time Lady at last".

A similar shot was also used in the Daily Star with the headline: "It's Dr Rude!"

Most of Monday's papers illustrated the division in opinion about a female incarnation of the character by presenting side panels with voices arguing for and against it.

Among the dissenters were the Mirror's Paul Routledge, who described it as "the BBC's latest surrender to political correctness", while Sun critic Ally Ross wrote: "Jodie Whittaker isn't exactly going to inspire a generation of young girls to become asexual time travellers, is she?"