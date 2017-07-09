Revellers flock to Scotland's newest music festival

More than 100,000 revellers were anticipated to have attended Scotland's newest music festival, TRNSMT, by the end of the final day.

Saturday saw 50,000 people attend the event, while 35,000 were expected to hit Glasgow Green on Sunday as part of the three-day festival.

Organisers say attendance has exceeded expectations, with numbers set to exceed 100,000 by Sunday.

Kasabian headlined the sold-out Saturday night, with a bumper crowd enjoying hits such as You're In Love With A Psycho, Shoot The Runner and Club Foot.

Police Scotland announced one arrest has been made so far and the Scottish Ambulance Service said it has had no serious injuries to deal with.

The three-day event runs over the same weekend usually taken up by T In The Park, which organiser DF Concerts announced last November would "take a break" in 2017.

Olivia Carswell, who went to the festival last year, said: "I went to T in the Park last year, this is much better."

The event finishes on Sunday, with acts such as The View, local band Twin Atlantic, Two Door Cinema Club and headliners Biffy Clyro.

Saturday's showing also included big names such as Stormzy, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Circa Waves and Cabbage.

Fans on Friday were able to see bands such as London Grammar, Belle And Sebastian and headliners Radiohead.

Security was tight after recent terror attacks in the UK but the atmosphere was praised.

Chief Inspector Simon Jeacocke, Event Commander for Police Scotland, said: "W e would like to remind those attending that there is a zero tolerance approach to drugs.

"We continue to have an armed presence outside Glasgow Green for everyone's safety and security."