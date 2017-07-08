The Kooks and Kasabian to perform on second day of TRNSMT festival

The Kooks, George Ezra and Kasabian are set to entertain thousands of music fans on the second sold-out day of TRNSMT.

Around 35,000 revellers descended on Glasgow Green on Friday for the opening of Scotland's newest music festival.

The three-day event runs over the same weekend usually taken up by T in the Park, which organiser DF Concerts announced last November would "take a break" in 2017.

Fans on Friday were able to see bands such as London Grammar, Belle and Sebastian and headliners Radiohead.

Security was tight after recent terror attacks in the UK but the atmosphere was praised.

Geoff Ellis, festival director of TRNSMT, said: "Friday was a great success so far, and we have a weekend packed with some of the mightiest names in music, the best street food and drink stalls and an atmosphere unlike anywhere in the world."

The event finishes on Sunday, with acts such as The View, local band Twin Atlantic, Two Door Cinema Club and headliners Biffy Clyro.

Chief Inspector Simon Jeacocke, event commander for Police Scotland, said: "Public safety is our top priority and we'd like to commend those attending the first day of the TRNSMT festival for their behaviour and good spirits. No arrests have been made and we've had no issues with the increased security at the entry points.

"We'd encourage those attending over the weekend to plan their journey ahead and make sure they're aware of what they can and can't bring on to the site, so that they can enjoy a safe and fun festival."