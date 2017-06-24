Jeremy Corbyn well received as he visits Glastonbury Festival

Festival-goers have spoken of their support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has received a rapturous welcome at Glastonbury Festival.

Claire Herbert, 32, from Llanelli, South Wales, said: "I think more politicians should do things like this.

"It is a very good idea, they need to communicate for the people who will be voting for them.

"I've heard people chanting Jeremy Corbyn around the whole site and I'm pretty happy about that as well."

Alastair Monty, 29, from London, said: "People are saying exciting things about when he's talking at events.

"I'll be interested to see what all the fuss is about.

"I wouldn't call myself a fan but he has done good things. He's got young people out to vote."

Holly Maddick, 19, from Buckinghamshire, said: "I think he's a really cool guy.

"It is not great the circumstances with the current government."

Michael Vale, 28, from London, said: "I'm not sure they'd get Theresa to do this.

"I wore a Corbyn t-shirt last year, I think he's a wonderful man and I think it's great that he is getting in touch with young voters."

But Darren Garrett, 39, Gillingham, Dorset, was not as impressed by Mr Corbyn.

"Quite honestly I don't know why he's even bothering to come here because the festival has nothing to do with politics," he said.

"As for the guy himself I'm not his biggest fan. I voted Conservative. I really like Theresa May, I think she has more balls than he will ever have."