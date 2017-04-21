Towie star James Argent denies being axed by show bosses

Reality TV star James "Arg" Argent has denied reports that he has been axed from The Only Way Is Essex and has insisted he will return soon.

Argent, who has appeared on the show since it began in 2010, was said to have been culled by the show's bosses from the rest of the current series following his return from rehab.

It was also reported that his future in the ITVBe programme hangs in the balance.

Responding to the claims, 29-year-old Argent wrote on Twitter: "I definitely haven't been axed & I'm incredibly grateful to my @OnlyWayIsEssex @ITVBe Family's who have continued to support me! #BeBackSoon."

A spokesperson for the Towie star said: "We are pleased that James is home and that he's made such positive progress, however we have mutually agreed that he should take some further time before he returns to Towie fully."

Argent has just returned home from rehab in Thailand, where he spent 10 weeks adopting a healthy lifestyle.

He has previously spoken about his battle with anxiety and drink problems, and he is believed to have previously spent time at The Priory rehab clinic.