Girlboss star Britt Robertson: I never thought about feminism until Trump win

Actress Britt Robertson has admitted she took equal rights for women for granted and never thought about feminism until the election of US President Donald Trump.

The star said she now sees her new Netflix show Girlboss, about the female founder of fashion empire Nasty Gal, with fresh eyes.

Robertson plays Sophia Amoruso, the real-life eBay retailer-turned-chief executive, as the show chronicles her start in the fashion industry at the age of 22.

The Tomorrowland actress first saw episodes of the show last November and said the story of a female entrepreneur took on a different meaning for her.

She told the Press Association: " The day after the election results we went to screen the first four episodes and it's funny because, shooting the show, I never thought about themes such as equality, women being treated as equals, or feminism.

"I've never been the one to differentiate those things because I think it should go without being said. You know, we're all human, so let's all be human together.

"But experiencing the show, sitting there, it made me realise all the things I've been taking for granted this entire time. It was interesting seeing it with new eyes, if you will, and appreciating that it exists in this time now and how important it is that it is happening now."

Amoruso resigned as chief executive of Nasty Gal after the show was first announced, as the company filed for bankruptcy, but Robertson thinks the show still offers an important example for younger female viewers.

She said: " I think it's important for young women and for women in general and for men.

"It's nice to see people taking charge of their lives, to really own it and not to be run over by whoever may feel they are in control or the powers that be.

"It shouldn't always be that way.

"If you believe in something enough and you have enough passion for it, that drive should be able to make those things happen for yourself and Sophia's a perfect example of that because she did make it happen for herself."

Amoruso, who penned the hugely successful book #Girlboss, which gave the show its name, served as an executive producer, alongside Oscar winner Charlize Theron, and Robertson has revealed the terror she felt performing in front of the older actress.

She said: " She was actually really involved, more so than I thought she would be. Early on in the process, we rehearsed for a week and she was at every one of my rehearsals and that was amazing.

"Charlize is someone I look up to and I think she is a phenomenal actor but it was very nerve-wracking to have her in my rehearsals where I was barely prepared and was just seeing these scripts for the first time and I was like 'This is kind of cruel, you're like an Oscar winner. It's a little mean'.

"But it was phenomenal, she's so kind, gracious and generous, I really enjoyed spending time with her and she gave me a lot of feedback. She was not afraid."

Girlboss is released on Netflix today.