Selwyn's raw talent was not enough to keep him in MasterChef

MasterChef introduced some of its strongest contestants yet on Thursday - but all viewers wanted to talk about was one amateur cook's kitchen nightmare.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace decided to put four chefs through to the quarter finals rather than three because the standard was so high, leaving just one competitor, Selwyn, to crash out of the final task.

Selwyn had a disastrous round in which much of his food was served up raw.

One viewer tweeted: "They all seem to agree that he could have done really well...if only Selwyn had cooked his food."

Another added: "Selwyn to win #masterchef what the heck was he doing during the time he was given."

A fan of the cook compared him to X Factor rapper Honey G.

"Put Selwyn through - he can be the Honey G of #Masterchef," they tweeted.

Someone else wrote: "Noooooo. Give Selwyn a wildcard thing. Let him back. Golden buzzer thing."

Viewers agreed that they did not mind Selwyn's lack of cooking skill because he seemed nice.

One tweeted: "My faith in human nature is restored by how much everyone loves Selwyn even though his food is terrible."

Many expressed sympathy for him when the final results came in.

One person tweeted: "God love Selywyn for even bothering to come back in for this bit."

Another added: "Poor Selwyn...waiting to commiserate with the other contestant in the changing rooms and no-one comes through the door."

But plenty of viewers thought that Selwyn's moustache had been the star of the episode.

One wrote: "Selwyn should have climbed into the locker and locked the door behind him. A moustached enigma."

Meanwhile, the judges allowing both Brodie and Jim through to the next round caused much hilarity with viewers making the same joke about their similarity in name to children's TV programme Rosie and Jim.

One tweeted: "Jonny let Brodie and Jim off the Old Ragdoll for this glad they both got through."

MasterChef continues on Friday on BBC One at 8.30pm.