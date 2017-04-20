Endeavour bosses hope show 'does justice' to Morse creator Colin Dexter

TV bosses say they hope the new instalment of detective drama Endeavour does "justice" to the legacy of Colin Dexter.

Inspector Morse author Dexter, who was also known for his work on the Morse TV series and its two spin-offs, Lewis and Endeavour, died aged 86 last month.

Filming begins this week on the fifth series of ITV drama Endeavour.

Executive producer Damien Timmer said: "It was a privilege to work with Colin on Endeavour and everyone involved will miss his contribution to the show.

"He was the most delightful collaborator with a razor-sharp mind. We hope this new series will continue to do his legacy justice."

Six feature-length films from the prequel series will air next year, starring Shaun Evans as the recently promoted Detective Sergeant Endeavour Morse.

Roger Allam, Anton Lesser and Dakota Blue Richards are also among the returning cast.

The drama, penned by series creator Russell Lewis, begins with Morse having finally passed his Sergeant's exams, as Oxford City Police merges into Thames Valley Constabulary.