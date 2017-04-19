Ed Sheeran may need an eraser after grilling from tattooist

Ed Sheeran has said he has been left with a misspelled tattoo saying Galway grill.

The singer-songwriter, 26, wanted to be inked with the name of his single Galway Girl but fell victim to a prankster, reportedly Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan.

Sheeran and Ronan, who played the young Briony Tallis in Atonement, filmed a music video for the track together in Galway, Ireland, last week.

He told fans at his show in Glasgow on Sunday: "When we were filming it, I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying Galway Girl.

"It actually says Galway Grill. G-r-i-l-l."

Sheeran said he was proud of the culprit and bragged it was the kind of antics he would get up to.

"Like, full on, she really took the piss out of me with this one," he said.

"I'm actually kind of proud of her. It's the kind of thing that I would do."