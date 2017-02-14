Top Gear unveils picture of Matt LeBlanc with co-hosts ahead of new series

Top Gear presenters Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid are pictured together as the first photograph of the revamped line-up is unveiled.

The BBC Two motoring show returns for a new series in March, with US star LeBlanc back in the driving seat and Harris and Reid joining him as co-hosts.

The first image sees the trio standing on a road surrounded by cars, with The Stig in the background and a helicopter and rocket overhead.

The line-up change was the second in as many years.

LeBlanc and radio presenter Chris Evans took over when the series was rebooted following the departure of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

But Evans quit the show after one series following plummeting ratings and poor reviews, saying he gave it his best shot but it was "not enough".

Following his resignation, Evans said LeBlanc was the "captain" that the programme needed going forward and should remain on the show.

The first trailer for the latest series was released earlier in February and featured an array of supercars and extraordinary vehicles, from the Aston Martin DB11 to the Ferrari FXX K, to the Russian eight-wheeled Avtoros Shaman.

The new series of Top Gear starts on Sunday March 5 at 8pm on BBC Two.