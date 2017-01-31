facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Pharrell Williams becomes father to triplets

Pharrell Williams has become a father to triplets.

Pharrell Williams is already a father to son Rocket, eight
The Happy singer's wife Helen Lasichanh reportedly gave birth to the triplets earlier in January.

According to Vanity Fair, Williams' rep would not give the babies' names or sexes, but said that all three and their mother are "healthy and happy".

The couple already have an eight-year-old son, Rocket, and had revealed that they were set to become parents again in September when Lasichanh's bump was obvious at a Chanel party in Hollywood.

Williams has recently been busy as a producer on historical drama Hidden Figures, which is a best picture nominee at this year's Academy Awards.