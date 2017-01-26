facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
TV comedian Rory McGrath faces trial accused of stalking married woman

Comedian Rory McGrath is due to stand trial accused of stalking a married woman for 14 months.

Comedian Rory McGrath denies stalking a married woman
Comedian Rory McGrath denies stalking a married woman

The TV star denied the single charge of stalking at an earlier hearing at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court in Cambridgeshire.

McGrath, who has appeared in programmes such as BBC panel show They Think It's All Over and comedy documentary Three In A Boat, is accused of sending the woman electronic messages, approaching her in the street and following her.

The prosecution says the 60-year-old also sent letters to the woman's husband, and that the offending happened between June 2015 and August 2016.

His alleged victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

McGrath, of Grantchester Street, Cambridge, is on bail and is due to stand trial at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.