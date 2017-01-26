facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Jersey Live axed: Island's biggest music festival ends after 13 years
News: Teenager arrested in connection with assault outside Robin Hood Takeaway
News: Teenager attacked in street by 'youths'
News: Cyclists in hospital after crashes in icy weather
News: Driver flips car at Anne Port
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst

Troll apologises to Katie Price for tweets about her son Harvey

A man who sent abusive tweets about Katie Price's disabled son Harvey has apologised to her after being exposed as a troll.

Library picture of Katie Price with her son Harvey
Library picture of Katie Price with her son Harvey

Mark Williams sent a series of cruel and racist messages to the TV star's account, mocking her blind 14-year-old boy.

The 30-year-old from Thornaby, Teesside, was branded the sickest troll in Britain by The Sun newspaper.

In one tweet he said he hoped Harvey would choke on some sweets.

He also made derogatory comments about Harvey's background.

Mr Williams tweeted an apology on Wednesday night, saying: "@MissKatiePrice I didn't think you would see my tweet. I realise it was in bad taste and shouldn't have said it. Im sorry if I upset Harvey."

He has also sent abusive messages about other stars including Cheryl and Taylor Swift, according to reports.

On Thursday morning the @marcodotcom1 account appeared to have been deleted.