Troll apologises to Katie Price for tweets about her son Harvey

A man who sent abusive tweets about Katie Price's disabled son Harvey has apologised to her after being exposed as a troll.

Mark Williams sent a series of cruel and racist messages to the TV star's account, mocking her blind 14-year-old boy.

The 30-year-old from Thornaby, Teesside, was branded the sickest troll in Britain by The Sun newspaper.

In one tweet he said he hoped Harvey would choke on some sweets.

He also made derogatory comments about Harvey's background.

Mr Williams tweeted an apology on Wednesday night, saying: "@MissKatiePrice I didn't think you would see my tweet. I realise it was in bad taste and shouldn't have said it. Im sorry if I upset Harvey."

He has also sent abusive messages about other stars including Cheryl and Taylor Swift, according to reports.

On Thursday morning the @marcodotcom1 account appeared to have been deleted.