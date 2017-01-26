Nadia Sawalha 'drops F-bomb on camera after defeat at TV awards'

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has been caught appearing to swear on camera at the National Television Awards after rival ITV show This Morning won a gong.

The actress and Loose Women presenter, 52, was seen uttering the words to a man sitting just behind her as This Morning's ecstatic hosts - Phillip Schofield, Holly Willougby, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes - walked up towards the stage.

"Every f***ing year!", Sawalha appeared to say, as This Morning was crowned best Live Magazine Show.

When one fan tweeted "Highlight of NTA's was Nadia Sawalha's reaction to This Morning winning again, 'every f***ing year!', Sawalha replied " Whoops!"

And when another tweeted Sawalha to say " I love ungracious losers, beats the fake smilers!", she wrote: " Exactly!"

BBC Breakfast, Sunday Brunch and The One Show were also up for the award at Wednesday night's celebrity-packed TV ceremony, at London's 02 Arena.

Collecting the award, Schofield said that the pair were not going to "shame ourselves" after getting drunk last year, and would instead be getting celebratory tattoos.

Willoughby said of This Morning's seventh consecutive award win: "What are you doing to us you crazy people, thank you so much. We love, love, love doing this show, we really do, it's so special.

"I love working with Phillip every day and I'm so lucky to sit next to my best friend all the time. Thank you so much."