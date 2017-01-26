Len Goodman left out as Mary Berry scoops National Television Award

Len Goodman suffered a double blow at the National Television Awards when he lost the top judge accolade to Mary Berry before being forgotten in a thank you speech as Strictly Come Dancing won the final award of the night.

Goodman - who was not present at the ceremony at London's O2 Arena - appeared on the BBC dancing programme for 12 years before stepping down at the end of the most recent series.

He missed scooping the TV judge prize for the last possible time as former Great British Bake Off star Berry was voted the public's favourite.

Viewers took to social media to complain when Goodman, 72, was not mentioned by name in speeches by his former Strictly co-stars Tess Daly and Bruno Tonioli as they accepted the talent show gong.

NTA host Dermot O'Leary prompted Tonioli to mention Goodman with just moments of the show left to go.

In her speech, Daly thanked her co-host Claudia Winkleman, who was absent, and "our fabulous panel of judges", but did not mention the recently-departed Goodman by name.

Following O'Leary's mention of Goodman, Tonioli added: "Len is doing his farewell show, he's pickling his walnuts as we speak, they are nice and polished. I'm sure he'll be delighted with this award."

Goodman, who is currently judging on the show's live tour, later tweeted: "Congratulations Mary a worthy winner x"

A stunned Berry, 81, said she was thrilled with her win.

She said: "I think I know how to bake and I love telling people that, next time, do a little bit better.

"But the greatest reward is that all the young are baking and everybody is sitting down at 8pm, the whole family: gran, the baby in arms. There is no swearing, it's the best programme, and I'm so grateful, and thank you very much."

Emmerdale scooped the serial drama award for the first time, fending off competition from soap giants Coronation Street and EastEnders.

TV duo Ant and Dec won three awards in total, including the TV presenter award for the 16th consecutive year.

They won the entertainment programme prize for their show Saturday Night Takeaway , and I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! won in the challenge show category.

Graham Norton was awarded the special recognition award for his years of service to broadcasting.

Other notable winners included EastEnders's Lacey Turner in the serial drama performance category and This Morning, which triumphed in the live magazine category.

The comedy award was won by BBC sitcom Mrs Brown's Boys.

The BBC won eight awards overall while ITV picked up seven, and Channel 4 went home with one for factual entertainment winner Gogglebox.