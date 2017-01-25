Tributes paid to US actress Mary Tyler Moore after death aged 80

Tributes have been paid to actress Mary Tyler Moore, described as one of the "true greats" of television comedy, following her death aged 80.

The American was credited with bringing to the small screen one of the first characters portraying an independent career woman in the 1970s self-titled The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Moore, who played Minneapolis TV news producer Mary Richards, was hailed as having paved the way for women in entertainment.

Oscar-nominated actress Viola Davis tweeted: " Thanks for the first real image of a woman being independent, funny & vulnerable. Thank you for changing the face of TV."

Comedian and television presenter Ellen DeGeneres said: " Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family."

Comic Stephen Fry posted a picture of a plaque to Moore, alongside the words: "Rehearsing on the #MaryTylerMoore stage today. A minute's silence as we remembered 1 of the true greats of TV comedy."

Singer Britney Spears wrote: " So strong, so courageous and so beautiful."

Moore won seven Emmy awards in her lifetime and was nominated for an Oscar for Ordinary People.

She suffered from juvenile diabetes, and served as chairwoman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Singer, actress and comedian Bette Midler called Moore " one of the groundbreaking stars of Television".