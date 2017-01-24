facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Susanna Reid fronts budget breakfast Save Money show

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid will be offering ITV viewers some budget breakfast recipes to enjoy with their news as the host of a money-saving food programme.

Susanna Reid is fronting Save Money: Good Food, offering tips on preparing family meals on the cheap
Reid will front Save Money: Good Food for the channel alongside chef Matt Tebbutt, the latest in the broadcaster's Save Money series that launched at the beginning of this year.

Her series will offer tips on preparing family meals on the cheap and minimising food waste without compromising on taste or quality.

The Save Money factual entertainment brand started with a one-off special, Save Money: Lose Weight which tested out popular diets, and the series Save Money: Good Health is currently on air tracking down the best value health bargains around.

Reid said: "It's a challenge families face daily, thinking up the week's food menu and how to make them continually interesting whilst shopping within a budget.

"Matt is a great cook and I'm delighted to be working with him."

ITV has commissioned eight episodes of the 30-minute show, with an air date yet to be announced.