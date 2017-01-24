Sir Ken Dodd to present comedy gong at National Television Awards

Sir Ken Dodd will hand out the big comedy prize at the National Television Awards.

Benidorm and Mrs Brown's Boys will compete against American programmes Orange Is The New Black and The Big Bang Theory in the best comedy category at the ceremony on Wednesday.

Sir Ken and his famous tickling stick have been asked to present the award in recognition of his decades of work on stage and screen.

Prizes including best drama, best talent show, best live magazine show and best entertainment programme will all be handed out at the star-studded ceremony at The O2 in London.

Len Goodman and Mary Berry will compete for one of the top gongs at the ceremony following the recent departure of both TV judges from their respective shows, Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Bake Off.

Goodman left the BBC dancing programme in December after 12 years as head judge, while Berry opted out of the Bake Off's move from the BBC to Channel 4.

This could spell the last chance either of them get to win the coveted TV judge accolade at the awards ceremony, which sees its winners chosen by the voting public.

Goodman, 72, and Berry, 81, feature on the TV judge shortlist alongside The X Factor's Nicole Scherzinger and Britain's Got Talent's David Walliams, as well as Simon Cowell, the boss of both reality TV shows.

Bake Off's presenting duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins - who have also walked away from the series, leaving judge Paul Hollywood the only remaining member of the team - have received a nod in the best TV presenter category.

They will have to tackle reigning champions Ant and Dec in the group: the I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! hosts have won the title 15 years in a row.

The National Television Awards, hosted by Dermot O'Leary, will air on Wednesday on ITV at 7.30pm.