facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Driver flips car at Anne Port
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter
News: Tunnel closed after rush hour crash
News: £1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour

Ewan McGregor snubs Piers Morgan over host's remarks on women's marches

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor refused to appear on Good Morning Britain because of host Piers Morgan's comments about the women's marches.

Ewan McGregor took exception to remarks about the women's march
Ewan McGregor took exception to remarks about the women's march

Morgan had previously voiced his displeasure at the protests which took place around the world, saying: "I'm planning a men's march to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who's with me?"

Now T2 Trainspotting actor McGregor has tweeted: "Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise Piers Morgan was host.

"Won't go on with him after his comments about women's march."