Ewan McGregor snubs Piers Morgan over host's remarks on women's marches

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor refused to appear on Good Morning Britain because of host Piers Morgan's comments about the women's marches.

Morgan had previously voiced his displeasure at the protests which took place around the world, saying: "I'm planning a men's march to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who's with me?"

Now T2 Trainspotting actor McGregor has tweeted: "Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise Piers Morgan was host.

"Won't go on with him after his comments about women's march."