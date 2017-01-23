The Killers named as final headline act for British Summer Time festival.

American indie-rock band The Killers have been revealed as the final headline act for this year's British Summer Time festival.

The Las Vegas four-piece will be joined by British groups Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies in London's Hyde Park on Saturday July 8.

The band's appearance is being billed as a "UK festival exclusive" and comes after previous headline announcements including Justin Bieber, Green Day and Kings Of Leon.

Bieber will take to the stage on Sunday July 2 while Kings Of Leon will be making their only UK festival appearance on Thursday July 6.

Also appearing at BST across June and July are Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers and Phil Collins, whose appearance will be his biggest solo show to date.

James King, senior vice president at AEG Live, which organises the event, said: "London has always seen The Killers as one of their own and the city has played host to many many memorable concerts.

"To have them back in the park with such strong support from Elbow and then the first appearance in London by Tears for Fears in 12 years makes this a truly spectacular event for their fans on what will be a glorious return to Hyde Park."

Previous headliners at the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park include Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, Kylie Minogue and Stevie Wonder.