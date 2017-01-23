Superman v Grandpa as Cavill takes on De Niro in Razzie battle

Superman actor Henry Cavill's superpowers have not been able to save him from receiving a not-so-prestigious nomination for worst actor at the 37th Razzie Awards.

British star Cavill will go up against his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice co-star Ben Affleck for the dubious accolade at the forthcoming awards ceremony, which celebrates the worst film industry offerings of the previous year.

The Razzies - otherwise known as the Golden Raspberry Awards - are the notorious antithesis to the Oscars, taking place in the midst of the Hollywood awards season.

Man of Steel star Cavill reprised his role as Superman in 2016's Batman v Superman, opposite Affleck as the caped crusader, but the DC Comics film was a miss with the critics.

Oscar-winner Robert De Niro is also nominated for worst actor for his part in comedy Dirty Grandpa.

Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen star Gerard Butler, Zoolander No. 2's Ben Stiller and Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party star Dinesh D'Souza complete the worst actor line-up.

Batman v Superman has a total of eight nominations, with further nods in the worst picture, worst screenplay and worst director categories among others.

In the worst picture category, Batman v Superman will compete against long-awaited but widely panned sequels Zoolander No. 2 and Independence Day: Resurgence, as well as Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt and Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Zoolander No. 2 - the star-studded follow-up to 2001's Zoolander - has scored the most nominations, with one for each of the nine awards up for grabs.

The worst actress category will see Oscar-winner and Mother's Day star Julia Roberts go up against Naomi Watts and Shailene Woodley (The Divergent Series), Megan Fox (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) and Becky Turner (Hillary's America).

Actor Tyler Perry is also nominated for worst actress, for his role as a female character in Boo! A Madea Halloween.

Worst supporting actor nominees include Johnny Depp, Nicolas Cage, Will Ferrell and Jared Leto, while the worst supporting actress category includes nods for Kate Hudson, Julianne Hough and Kristen Wiig.

The winners of this year's Razzie Awards will be revealed at the ceremony on February 25, taking place in Los Angeles one day before the Oscars.