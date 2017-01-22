Stars come out for Critics' Circle Film Awards

A host of Hollywood stars are set to grace the red carpet in London on Sunday as the winners of the Critics' Circle Film Awards are announced.

Having recently bagged a best motion picture prize at the Golden Globes this month, Barry Jenkins' hard-hitting drama Moonlight is up for seven awards, including film of the year and best supporting actors for both Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

Also boasting seven nominations is Whit Stillman's Jane Austen-inspired period comedy, Love & Friendship - another contender for best film, as well as best actress for Kate Beckinsale.

Highly acclaimed La La Land is not far behind with five nods, along with American Honey and Manchester By The Sea.

The winners will be revealed at the awards' 37th annual ceremony at The May Fair in central London, hosted by Alice Lowe and Steve Oram.

Describing the awards shortlist as "never easy" to get onto, chairman Rich Cline said: "Our critics nominated more than 160 titles for film of the year alone, representing the range of wide opinions and the sheer number of movies critics watch each year."

The full list of best film nominations includes American Honey, Fire at Sea, I, Daniel Blake, La La Land, Love & Friendship, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, Nocturnal Animals, Son of Saul and Toni Erdmann.

Other names tipped for best actor awards this year include Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Adam Driver (Paterson), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals), Peter Simonischek and Sandra Huller (Toni Erdmann), Amy Adams (Arrival), Isabelle Huppert (Things to Come) and Emma Stone (La La Land).