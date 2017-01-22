Ex-Spice Girl Geri Horner 'names new baby after friend George Michael'

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner is thought to have paid tribute to George Michael by naming her newborn son after the star.

The 44-year-old, known as Ginger Spice in the girl band, was close to the late Wham! singer who was found dead at his home on Christmas Day aged 53.

Horner posted a snap on Instagram of her holding her son's foot, hours after his birth on Saturday in which she revealed his name.

It said: "Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty."

While it is Horner's second child, following the birth of her daughter Bluebell Madonna in 2006, it is her first with husband Christian Horner, whom she married in 2015.

Horner was close to Freedom singer, Michael - with his former partner Kenny Goss who is said to be godfather to her daughter.

She tweeted following the news of his death: "So so so sad, RIP George, a dear friend, the kindest, most generous and talented person. My thoughts are with his family. #GeorgeMichael."

The birth of her son comes less than a day after Horner posted a picture of herself and her baby bump on Instagram, with the simple message "Hello."

As she shared the happy news of the birth, Horner posted on Twitter: "Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz."

It appears that the new member of the family also shares his birthday with Horner's former bandmate Emma Bunton.

Hours earlier, Horner posted a picture of the pair in their Spice Girl days in a special happy birthday tribute.

Bunton, who was Baby Spice in the band, responded with the Tweet: "Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all. Xxx"