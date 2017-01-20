Sam Bailey credits botox with helping stop her migraines

X Factor winner Sam Bailey has said having botox has stopped her suffering from migraines.

The former prison officer said she opted to get injections in her forehead in the run-up to her 40th birthday.

She told ITV's Loose Women: "I have a really expressive face so I decided to have some botox. I was really scared and I went to this beautiful place on Harley Street.

"This isn't an advert for anything but I don't suffer with migraines anymore and apparently some people have it for that purpose.

"I'm 40 this year so I am going to be having a bit more for my 40th, I'm having a big bash and I'm going on tour and I want to feel good.

"I have also had my teeth done and I've lost some weight."

Bailey, who won the singing competition in 2013, is about to embark on a UK tour after releasing a self-funded album.

She said: "It cost me thousands. I don't want world fame, I like that normality of being able to do the school run but w hen I'm 80 and being spoon-fed by a nurse I can say I did that by myself."