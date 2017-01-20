facebook icon twitter icon
Sam Bailey credits botox with helping stop her migraines

X Factor winner Sam Bailey has said having botox has stopped her suffering from migraines.

Sam Bailey says she no longer has migraines
The former prison officer said she opted to get injections in her forehead in the run-up to her 40th birthday.

She told ITV's Loose Women: "I have a really expressive face so I decided to have some botox. I was really scared and I went to this beautiful place on Harley Street.

"This isn't an advert for anything but I don't suffer with migraines anymore and apparently some people have it for that purpose.

"I'm 40 this year so I am going to be having a bit more for my 40th, I'm having a big bash and I'm going on tour and I want to feel good.

"I have also had my teeth done and I've lost some weight."

Bailey, who won the singing competition in 2013, is about to embark on a UK tour after releasing a self-funded album.

She said: "It cost me thousands. I don't want world fame, I like that normality of being able to do the school run but w hen I'm 80 and being spoon-fed by a nurse I can say I did that by myself."