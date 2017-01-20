I See You at top of album charts for The xx

Electro-pop group The xx have landed their second chart-topping album with their first record in five years.

The London trio's third album, I See You, went straight to the top of the Official Album Charts following its release last week, knocking Little Mix's Glory Days down to number two.

It follows the group's sophomore record, Coexist, which was their first number one album.

Behind Little Mix and The xx is the soundtrack to Oscar-tipped La La Land, which vaulted up the table from 99th following the film's UK release.

The late George Michael's Ladies And Gentlemen - The Best Of maintained its place in fourth following the singer's death over Christmas.

Completing the album chart's top five was British producer Bonobo's latest record Migration which landed fifth following its release on Ninja Tune.

Meanwhile grime star Wiley picked up his first top 10 album at the 11th attempt with Godfather - reported to be his final release - charting at number nine.

In the singles charts, Ed Sheeran maintained his place at the summit for a second successive week.

The singer-songwriter's Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill occupy first and second places respectively.

Behind Sheeran, Rag'n'Bone Man's Human remained in third place while Jax Jones and Raye's collaboration You Don't Know Me rose five places to number four.

Dropping one place was 2016's Christmas number one - Clean Bandit's Rockabye.