Celebrity Big Brother contestants face live eviction

Housemates will be whittled down again tonight with a live eviction in Celebrity Big Brother.

Jedward count as just one contestant on Celebrity Big Brother
Jedward count as just one contestant on Celebrity Big Brother

Viewers of the Channel Five reality series will see one contestant booted from the house in the upcoming episode, although it is not yet known who is up for eviction.

There are 14 celebrities still taking part in the programme, although there are only nine options for eviction as reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag count as one contestant, as do pop twins Jedward.

New housemates cleaning guru Kim Woodburn, Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry and former Apprentice contestant Jessica Cunningham are exempt from this week's nominations.

The housemate who leaves tonight will be interviewed by presenter Emma Willis in a second instalment at 10.30pm.

On Tuesday night, dancer James Jordan left the house in a surprise eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight on Channel Five at 9pm.