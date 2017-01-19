Johnny Depp thanks his fans as he scoops People's Choice Award

Johnny Depp thanked fans for standing by him through "good times or bad" as he was honoured at the People's Choice Awards.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, who was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard last year, was named favourite movie icon at the star-studded ceremony, where the winners are decided by the public.

Accepting his award at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Depp said: "I came here for one reason tonight and one reason only. I came here for you, the people who, through whatever good times or bad, have stood by me, trusted me.

"You've very graciously invited me here once again tonight. You have no idea how much I appreciate it.

"I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and by your well wishes to my family and to myself, which is why it's especially meaningful to me to be here in front of you to say thank you and to tell you that I truly feel that need to thank you.

"In all honesty we all know that none of us, especially me, would be standing here if it weren't for you tonight."

Depp finished his speech with the words, "Give them hell Betty Sue", a reference to his mother Betty Sue who died last year aged 81.

Depp's high-profile divorce from actress Heard was finalised at Los Angeles Superior Court last week.

The former couple split in April after 15 months of marriage amid claims of domestic abuse by Depp.

They later issued a joint statement in August saying there was there was "never any intent of physical or emotional harm".

Other victors at the People's Choice Awards included US comedienne Ellen DeGeneres who became the most decorated winner in the award show's history.

She took home three gongs - favourite daytime TV host, favourite animated movie voice and favourite comedic collaboration - taking her total number of People's Choice Awards to 20.

Robert Downey Jr, Tom Hanks, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Timberlake were also among the winners on the night.