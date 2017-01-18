facebook icon twitter icon
'Self-indulgent' Charlie Sheen apologises to Rihanna in restaurant row

Hollywood hellraiser Charlie Sheen has apologised to Rihanna after he badmouthed the singer on live TV.

Charlie Sheen has apologised for his comments and offered to buy Rihanna a drink
The former Two And A Half Men star, 51, and the chart-topper, 28, fell out in 2014 after Sheen said Rihanna refused to say hello to him when they bumped into each other at a restaurant.

Sheen recently told US talk show Watch What Happens Live: "Oh, that bitch. She abandoned common courtesy and common sense."

Now, in a post on Twitter and Instagram, the actor has apologised for his comments and offered to buy the singer a drink.

"Dear Rihanna, pardon my inane self indulgence," he wrote.

"Let's have a drink some day (on me)," he added, posting a picture of the Work singer wearing a pink wig, which Sheen had previously mocked.