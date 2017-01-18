King Kong Trump is 'not my president', says Madonna

Madonna has made her feelings for Donald Trump clear by sharing a picture in which the US President-elect is depicted as King Kong attacking the Statue of Liberty.

The image, which the US singer posted on Instagram and Facebook, sees Madonna as the statue, sneering and holding a sign that says "Not my president".

Mr Trump, as a crown-wearing King Kong, is sat on her head and Superman is seen swooping to the rescue.

Created by Scottish artist Michael Forbes, the artwork has been shared online thousands of times after it was posted by Madonna.

Several other celebrities have also been vocal about Mr Trump, including Meryl Streep, who used her Golden Globes acceptance speech to criticise the president-elect, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who said despite being a Republican he would not be voting for Mr Trump.